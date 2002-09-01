Gear 09/02

A low-cost laser printer; a PowerBook for graphic artists
This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

ML-1430

The low-cost ML-1430 laser printer will save you money, and the more you have, the more you'll save. Its toner-save mode as well as its ability to print up to 16 pages of text on one sheet--perfect for quick proofing--will help keep the cost of consumables down. A speedy 15ppm output and 600 dpi resolution will ensure you'll get quality prints, fast. The ML-1430 is compatible with Windows and Macs as well as Linux OS; built-in parallel and USB ports make for versatile connections.

Titanium PowerBook G4

Rough translation from the Latin: "I'm the hottest media workstation on wheels." Apple's Titanium PowerBook G4 features a 15.2-inch display, enhanced brightness and color saturation. A ton of fast memory supports its 800MHz PowerPC G4 processor and ATI Mobility Radeon 7500 graphics co-processor, and connections include 802.11a, Ethernet, FireWire, Gigabit, USB and integrated DVI for digital transfers to flat panels. Weighing just 5.4 pounds, PowerBook G4 is a feast for a graphic artist.

The average user buys a new cell phone every
18
to
20
Months
SOURCE: Inform

