How to Keep Customers Clicking

Evaluate your site's design with this quick checklist.

August 21, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wondering if your Web site is user-friendly? Keep the following in mind:

Keep your e-commerce strategy in focus.

Ensure your site loads quickly with a 56K modem connection.

Put full contact information on your home page.

Make sure your online message is clear.

Keep graphics clean and eye-catching.

Check that your Web site is free of glitches and dead ends.

Ensure that your site meets its objectives.

Enable visitors to find information quickly and easily.

Make sure your Web site meshes with the rest of your business.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need