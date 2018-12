Pump up your press kits with a little creative photography.

Do you send out publicity photos with your press releases and kits? Make them fun, different and exciting. Editors and reporters see thousands of dull, sitting-at-the-desk photos every year. Come up with a creative way to showcase something photogenic about your business, and it will stand out from the pack.

