Hiring a Sales Manager

The best person for the job probably isn't a current employee.

August 16, 2002 1 min read

When looking to hire a sales manager, promoting from within may not always be advisable. Keep in mind these distinctions between successful salespeople and sales managers before making any decisions:

The sales manager's job is to motivate, not overwhelm. Big egos, a characteristic of many salespeople, don't fit well with managerial roles.

Sales managers should be leaders with mentoring skills and lots of patience.

The aggressive, winning drive of a sales manager should be more company-focused than that of the salesperson.

The sales manager must be able to delegate in order to get things done through others.

