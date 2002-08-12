Selling Smart

What to do when you sell a product customers can't afford.
If prospects can't afford your product, make some changes so that they can. Most of the time, they'll say, "I want the whole thing, just at a lower price." Good, now you know it's time to start negotiating. You've discovered that this wasn't a price objection after all--it was just the beginning of a negotiation.

What if they really can't afford it? If you can't take out some value (along with some dollars), come up with a cheaper idea. Keep in mind that the original proposal is based on your estimates, and they may be off target. If you're way off base and you can't come up with a cheaper idea on the spot, retreat and start over. Get as much information as you can about what prospects can afford and what features they particularly liked. Then, set an appointment to come back with Plan B.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales

