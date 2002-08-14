Pizza Chains Experiment With Web-Based Ordering

August 14, 2002 1 min read

San Francisco--Pizza chains have taken an early lead among U.S. restaurants that are experimenting with Web-based ordering. Papa John's has developed Web-based ordering technology in-house, and now all 2,700 of its domestic retail locations offer online ordering to all their customers. Some franchisees of Pizza Hut and Domino's are working with Food.com, a provider of Web ordering systems.

According to industry experts, pizza chains are a good match for Web-ordering services because of their experience in providing convenience and delivering a product that travels well. -CBS MarketWatch