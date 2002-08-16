Expansion News--Popeyes, Subway

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, a unit of AFC Enterprises Inc., intends to grow its multiunit franchisee base in 14 U.S. markets, including Albuquerque, New Mexico; Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver; Cleveland; Indianapolis, and Las Vegas. The company is targeting operators capable of developing at least three units in their respective markets. -Nation's Restaurant News

Milford, Connecticut--As part of marked expansion efforts, the Subway restaurant chain announces that it has plans to open 20 new locations and is actively seeking area development agents and individual franchisees to open new restaurants throughout Germany. The company currently has 20 German locations open and 20 others in various stages of development. -Subway

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched