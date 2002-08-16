Expansion News--Popeyes, Subway

August 16, 2002 1 min read

Atlanta--Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, a unit of AFC Enterprises Inc., intends to grow its multiunit franchisee base in 14 U.S. markets, including Albuquerque, New Mexico; Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver; Cleveland; Indianapolis, and Las Vegas. The company is targeting operators capable of developing at least three units in their respective markets. -Nation's Restaurant News

Milford, Connecticut--As part of marked expansion efforts, the Subway restaurant chain announces that it has plans to open 20 new locations and is actively seeking area development agents and individual franchisees to open new restaurants throughout Germany. The company currently has 20 German locations open and 20 others in various stages of development. -Subway