Rescue Me

This franchisee saves homes and offices from computer viruses, crashes and other catastrophes.
This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

From frozen home computers to infected office networks, David Meyer has fixed it all. He makes house calls, does consulting and works with IT staffers to solve any computer problems users may encounter.

Meyer, 34, became a Rescuecom franchisee in 1999, after working as an employee for the company for several years. "I really enjoyed the job, but I wanted to be on my own. It was time to have my own business," he says.

Rescuecom, which has been franchising since 1998, finds its niche in offering IT services to midsized companies. "We offer the same services and products a company's computer department would offer," Meyer explains. "But we do it more efficiently and less expensively."

For home clientele, the service is more short-term. "Rather than spending $800 on a new computer, they hire us to come in with a $100 part and a couple of hours of service time to resurrect that computer," he adds.

While Meyer is tech-savvy enough to handle these house and office calls, he prefers the consulting side of his franchise. "I enjoy helping business owners put in computer systems that help them manage their business," he says. Meyer's four technicians handle the majority of service calls.

When he's not with clients, Meyer dreams about his future. "My goal is to make enough money to retire early and take on another challenge," he says. "I want to enjoy my life."

Contact Source

