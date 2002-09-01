What's New 09/02
Help for entrepreneurs and franchisees
1 min read
This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
- Norm Stoehr believes you can't separate the person from the business. His company, Inner Circle International Ltd., franchising since 1997, moderates peer groups, aiming to help entrepreneurs focus their personal and business visions. Each group meets once a month and includes 10 to 12 business owners or executives in a variety of industries.
- The Franchise Center at the University of Texas, El Paso, is holding its "21/2 Day Seminar of the Franchise Management Certificate Program" October 24-26. The event will take place at the Hilton Camino Real Hotel. Call (915) 747-7730 or e-mail cgough@utep.edu for more information.
Contact Source
- Inner Circle International LTD
(952) 933-6629, www.theinnercircle.com