Women Entrepreneurs: Enter to Win a $10,000 Grant!

Oxygen TV's 3rd Annual Build Your Business Contest wants to reward you for your amazing idea with a $10,000 grant, a computer suite and a trip to New York City.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oxygen Networks wants to help women get a leg up on their new or existing businesses with their 3rd Annual Build Your Business Contest. Four women will win a $10,000 grant, a computer suite from OfficeMax, a trip to New York City to attend the two-day Oxygen "Build Your Own Business Workshop" given by our own Marketing Expert Kim T. Gordon, and an appearance on the Oxygen network .

"The contest is extraordinary because it awards more than cash and equipment," says Gordon. "The winners will receive the expert guidance and support they need to dramatically increase their chances of success--or at the very least to vastly reduce the number of mistakes they'll make as entrepreneurs." Gordon says her workshop will not only consist of the basic information new entrepreneurs need to know like sales, finance and human resources, but will also include one-on-one help from other small-business experts and follow-up telephone coaching by Gordon.

To apply, visit http://www.oxygen.com/buildyourownbusiness and fill out their 10-question entry form, which contains questions about your idea, experience and business plans. The deadline for entry is August 23. You can also enter via e-mail or snail mail; more details can be found at the link above.

Last year's winners included Sonja Horoshko, owner of Art Juice Native Willow Drawing Charcoal, who harvests and sells hard-to-find art charcoal; Lou Ann Busch-White, who runs Identity Theft Management, a company created to help people who are victims of identity theft; and Myrna Hoffman, owner of Ooz & Oz, a party good and educational product manufacturer.

