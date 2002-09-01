Two's the Charm

Entrepreneurship is in these sisters' blood, but friendship is what has made them inseparable business partners.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Gina Catan-Eckstein, 36, Ivette Catan-Helfend, 35, founders and presidents of Linx & More . . .

Company: Customizable Italian charm bracelets; founded in 1999

2002 Sales Projections: $8.5 million

When In Rome: "My sister was in Italy and saw bracelets with charms on very chic women," explains Catan-Eckstein. "She loved them and realized there's nothing like this in the United States. She called me immediately and said, 'Gina, we just found our next business.' Her vacation turned into a business trip."

Following Father: "My dad used to be in the jewelry business, owned an electrical company and was also in real estate," says Catan-Eckstein. "We learned from him how to be entrepreneurs and work different businesses."

"We've worked for people before, but it's never as exciting as creating something for yourself."
--Gina Catan-Eckstein

Endless Possibilities: "We're sort of like a department store of charms--www.linxandmore.com has more than 350 from five different factories," says Catan-Eckstein. "We're also developing our own line of bracelets, necklaces and charms we can't get from anyone else."

Sans Sibling Rivalry: "It's a dream come true," Catan-Eckstein says. "We're best friends and can spend all day together. We even had our kids at the same time!"

Catan-Helfend echoes: "It's the best. I'm not only working with someone I trust, but I truly like her as a person and what she stands for. I'm creative, while Gina is very focused. We complete each other."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market