Hiring a Sales Star
Look for these characteristics the next time you interview.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Consider the following questions when interviewing potential salespeople:
- What's the most important skill a salesperson should have, and why?
- What company is your biggest competitor in your present job, and how do you compete with it?
- What's the best sale you ever made?
- What are things you do to improve yourself?
- What's in it for us if we decide to hire you?
- Describe an ethical dilemma you faced. What did you do about it?
Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, June 2001