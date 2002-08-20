Partnership Pros

How pairing up can pay off

August 20, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you considering a partnership but you're not sure if it's financially advisable? Here are three ways a partnership can strengthen your marketing muscle while saving you money:

1. Market together to pitch--and win--major accounts, provide additional services as a unit, and diversify and expand your customer bases.

2. Form an alliance that spans the nation so you can target larger prospects--such as major corporations that have offices in multiple locations.

3. Launch or test market a product nationally for a fraction of the cost by partnering with a corporation with an existing name in the field as well as a ready-made audience.

Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, August 2001