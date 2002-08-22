The Best Employees

It pays to have a staff that shares a winning attitude.

August 22, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Winners know how to exploit their full potential because they're always part of the answer to a problem. A loser is always part of the problem. A winner has goals. A loser has only excuses. A winner says, "Let me do it for you." A loser says, "That's not my job." Winners always see green near every sand trap. Losers only see sand. Only winners know how to win. They keep themselves motivated, are constantly learning new things and respect everybody they work with.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees