My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

If at First You Don't Succeed...

Their location plans didn't work out, but these Smoothie King franchisees didn't give up. They're trying again...in a different state.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Franchise Zone first spoke with Greg Murray six months ago, he and his wife, Deb, thought they had seen the light at the end of the tunnel. After nearly a year of searching and investigating, the couple had found the perfect Boston-area locations for their first Smoothie King franchise.

But the three locations the Murrays were most excited about had long waiting lists, some up to three years. Instead of giving up on their Smoothie King franchise, the couple gave up on Boston. "We were just knocking ourselves silly, so we had to make a decision--do we sit on this for, possibly, a couple of years or make a move?" says Greg, 42. "We decided to make a move."

Greg's parents live in Naples, Florida, an area already familiar with the Smoothie King concept, so he and Deb decided to take advantage of the family connections and brand awareness and open shop in Florida.

Early this spring, Deb, also 42, traveled down to Naples to scout locations. She found the ideal spot in a Target shopping center, Smoothie King approved it and the Murrays had their store. The location, which will both serve smoothies and sell vitamins and nutritional supplements, is currently under construction and should be open for business in the middle of September.

When the store opens, Deb will take a hands-on management role. Greg operates a medical equipment company, a business that diverts some of his time from Smoothie King but also helped his family stay afloat during the past year. "That really allowed us to make this jump," he says. "We're not coming down [to Florida] without an income, so it may seem ambitious, but we've thought it through pretty well."

Though the move to Florida somewhat alters the Murrays' original Smoothie King plans, they still intend on opening five or more stores just like they hoped to in Boston. The couple is also still interested in opening an airport Smoothie King location, an idea that got put on hold after September 11. "We've been in contact with Southwest Regional, in the Fort Myers airport, and they're building a new terminal as we speak," Greg says. "We fully intend to press hard on that, and I hope that would be a next step."

Another step for the Murrays is to bring Smoothie King to Naples-area schools. "Some people in the system have had pretty good success with doing nutritional programs for schools, where they come in on Friday and do a smoothie day," Greg says. "We're going to try to get into the school systems down here and be contractors for the schools."

While the Murrays couldn't get their Boston Smoothie King off the ground, the couple remains confident the franchise can succeed in the Bay State. "If we get hold of this market, we could do very well," says Greg, "but it's going to take some time to establish the name and to really build the market."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed