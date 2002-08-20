Taco Bell Tunes in to the New TNN with Multimillion-Dollar Viacom Marketing Deal

August 20, 2002 1 min read

Irvine, California--Taco Bell announced a multimillion-dollar advertising and product placement deal with The New TNN, basic cable's fastest-growing young adult network, to extend through the summer of 2003. The sponsorship includes advertising on top-rated shows and secures product placement in original TNN programming such as "Oblivious," "Ultimate Revenge" and the network's new adult animation block that will launch in the spring. -Taco Bell Corp.