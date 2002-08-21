McDonald's to Introduce Donatos in Germany

August 21, 2002 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp. plans to expand its Donatos pizza restaurants into Germany, marking the pizza chain's first entry into a foreign market. McDonald's purchased the Ohio-based Donatos pizza chain in 1999 to help expand beyond its traditional fare of Big Macs, Quarter Pounders and fries. The company operated 197 Donatos as of June 30.

The first German Donatos will open in Munich in October, the company says. It will begin as a dine-in-only restaurant but will later offer delivery service. A second store is planned to open in Frankfurt by year's end. -Reuters