KFC Marks 50th Anniversary of First Franchise

August 22, 2002 1 min read

Louisville, Kentucky--Pete Harman was building a successful burger business in Utah when a white-haired, goateed acquaintance from Kentucky showed up unexpectedly and offered to cook a fried chicken dinner. Col. Harland Sanders had a business proposition. He was certain that one helping of his specialty chicken, coated with a blend of 11 herbs and spices, would persuade Harman to add chicken to his menu.

Harman was hooked after a few bites. In August 1952, his restaurant began promoting the dish, called Kentucky Fried Chicken. Fifty years later, Harman and his wife own 307 KFC stores in Utah, Colorado, Washington and California, and the chain boasts nearly 12,000 restaurants worldwide generating nearly $10 billion a year. -Associated Press