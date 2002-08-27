Writing a Winning Slogan

Try these tricks for creating a catch phrase that sticks in the minds of customers.

August 27, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Coming up with a catch phrase for your company is a crucial step in the marketing battle, but it doesn't stop there. You must make sure your customers do more than remember your slogan--they also have to associate it with your brand name, not your competitor's. Follow these four tips to ensure a winning slogan:

1. Evoke your key benefit. Establish that exclusive connection in customers' minds by focusing on what's unique about your product or service.

2. Test with prospects and customers. Speak to potential customers as well as existing ones in order to appeal to those who never considered your previous marketing messages very compelling.

3. Include your company name. Ensure that your customers not only remember the slogan, but also what company it's advertising.

4. Stick with it. Success requires committing to a slogan for years and incorporating it into all your marketing materials. You may even want to consider trademarking it.

Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, July 2001