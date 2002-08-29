Need Financial Guidance?

These free resources can help.

August 29, 2002

Many business owners feel financially isolated when they start a business. They can't afford to seek paid professional advice, and they often don't know where to turn for help in putting out financial fires. Here are three free resources that can provide invaluable financial guidance to new business owners:

Your banker: Even if you aren't borrowing money to start your business, get to know a loan officer where you have your checking account. Meet periodically to discuss the financial direction of your venture.

Make time to network with other business owners, regardless of whether or not they're in the same field. Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE): This national organization is a volunteer entity set up for the sole purpose of helping new entrepreneurs succeed.

