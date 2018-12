Stay on top of your field through reading--and let people know about it.

At all times, maintain a current book list. To go a step further, offer mini book reviews to the visitors of your Web site--it will help you position yourself as an expert in your field. After all, you are knowledgeable, you are highly experienced and, heck, you are even well-read.

