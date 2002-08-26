Dunkin' Donuts and Home Depot Testing Partnership

August 26, 2002 1 min read

Randolph, Massachusetts--Dunkin' Donuts and Home Depot have announced the opening of a full-service Dunkin' Donuts store within a Home Depot in Manchester, Connecticut. Two additional test locations are currently being developed.

Dunkin' Donuts will lease space in the Pro section of Home Depot, an area dedicated to professional builders and contractors. The location will serve the full range of Dunkin' Donuts products, including hot and cold drinks, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches, and offer customers an Internet hook-up. -Dunkin' Donuts Inc.