Ultimate Franchise Systems Acquires Controlling Interest in Uptown Restaurant Group

August 27, 2002 1 min read

Heathrow, Florida--Ultimate Franchise Systems Inc., franchisor of concepts including Sobik's Subs and Central Park Hamburgers, has acquired 29 percent of Uptown Restaurant Group Inc., parent company of New York Burrito, One Potato Two and Fasta Pasta. Ultimate Franchise Systems plans to expand both companies' concepts through co-branded and stand-alone locations. -Ultimate Franchise Systems Inc.