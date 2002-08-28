McDonald's Set for Big Debut in Times Square

August 28, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--In one of the splashiest premieres in Manhattan's theater district this year, next month McDonald's will open its biggest U.S. restaurant ever on 42nd Street. The décor of the new restaurant will combine elements of Broadway theater and New York City street life with hallmarks of McDonald's. The 42nd Street location will also break away from the traditional McDonald's menu by offering new items like doughnuts and housing a separate ice cream shop. -Reuters