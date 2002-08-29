Expansion News--Captain D's, Roly Poly, Wing Zone

August 29, 2002 1 min read

Nashville, Tennessee--Captain D's Seafood has signed four franchise development agreements that will result in the opening of seven new restaurants in Alabama and Georgia over the next several years. The agreements will increase Captain D's total unit count to 571 restaurants, 237 of which will be franchised units. -Nichol & Co. Ltd.

Indianapolis--Roly Poly Franchise Systems LLC has contracted with Shamrock Investments LLC to develop restaurants in Pennsylvania, Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Northern Ohio. To date, Shamrock has opened 16 rolled sandwich restaurants in the Midwest. -Nation's Restaurant News

Atlanta--Hoping to break the 50-unit mark in 2003, Wing Zone is focusing its expansion efforts on the Southeast and Southwest. The company, which currently operates 33 restaurants in 15 states, has development deals signed for the Dallas/Fort Worth and Baton Rouge/New Orleans regions. -Wing Zone