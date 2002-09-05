Offer Incentives

It's the best way to attract outstanding job candidates.

September 5, 2002 1 min read

Although you may not like it, more employees are asking the question "What's in it for me if I join your organization?" If you're not able to sell them on the positive aspects of working for you, then you can bet they'll look elsewhere. To attract outstanding people, you must have something to offer them. If candidates don't believe your organization offers better career opportunities than their current position, they won't make the move.

If you expect to attract and keep outstanding employees, your company must be a great place to work, offer a comfortable environment, produce quality products and services, and enjoy an excellent reputation. If you can show candidates that your solid company has a clear sense of the future, they'll want to join your organization.

