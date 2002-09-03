Papa Murphy's Hires Agency as it Retools Marketing

September 3, 2002 1 min read

Vancouver, Washington--Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake Pizza has hired new agencies for broadcast and print ads as part of a plan to revamp its marketing efforts and boost the popularity of its product. The company has hired davidandgoliath of Los Angeles to create TV and radio spots and Zipatoni Co. of St. Louis to handle print ads and point-of-purchase material. A new campaign will break in September, focusing on the benefits of take-and-bake pizza. -Nation's Restaurant News