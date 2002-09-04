Sonic Touts Signature Product Growth Strategy

Oklahoma City--Will customers crave a pancake wrapped around a sausage link on a stick, followed by a banana cream pie shake to wash it all down? Whether that quirky combination appeals to all customers of Sonic Drive-In may not be an issue. The operator and franchisor of about 2,500 restaurants wants any consumers--many, it hopes--to indulge whatever their offbeat fast-food fantasies may be, as long as they do that at a Sonic Drive-In. Development of such signature items enables Sonic and other restaurant chains to gain increasing brand recognition in the restaurant sector. -Nation's Restaurant News

