Financial News-Sbarro, Regis Corp.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Melville, New York--Sbarro Inc. reported in a August 23 SEC filing that decreased traffic at malls and airports continues to hurt store sales in a post-9/11 economy. For the 28 weeks ended July 14, Sbarro's revenue dropped 6.5 percent to $184.5 million. In the first half of 2002, Sbarro closed 32 units, an additional 17 units were shuttered in its third quarter (its current operating period) and the company anticipates closing at least 13 more under-performing stores before year's end. -PizzaMarketplace.com

Edina, Minnesota--The acquisition of European salon franchisor Jean Louis David helped Regis Corp. set new revenue and earnings records for its fiscal 2002 fourth quarter and full year. Regis, hair salon owner and franchisor of brands like Cost Cutters and Supercuts, reported sales for its fourth quarter ended June 30 were up 33.4 percent to $663.9 million. Full year sales were up 18.4 percent to $2.3 billion. -The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched