Check Out These Insurance Resources

Need more information on how to evaluate your small business insurance needs? These associations and resources can help.

Insurance Information Institute

The III is non-profit group that provides insurance information, analysis, and referrals. It has an extensive library and database covering most kinds of personal and business insurance, and its web site includes a variety of tips and hints for keeping insurance costs down. You also can get questions answered through its toll-free consumer helpline (800-331-9146).



Insurance Information Institute

110 William Street

New York, NY 10038

212-669-9200

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

NAMIC is the trade association for property and casualty insurance companies. While most of the information at its site is aimed at insurance providers, you can find information about some of the latest trends in insurance, as well as some insurance news briefs within its content. The site also contains issues of Property Casualty magazine. In addition, you can find a list of links to state insurance departments.



National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

3601 Vincennes Road

Indianapolis, IN 46268

317-875-5250

Employer Quality Partnership

The EQP is a coalition of employer organizations that assists small and medium-sized employers in finding and purchasing quality health insurance for their employees. Member organizations include the National Federation of Independent Business, the National Association of Manufacturers, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Its web site includes a number of free health-plan guides that explain the different kinds of health plans. It also suggests ways to control costs and get high-quality service.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Creating and maintaining a safe work environment is one way to reduce your insurance risks. OSHA, part of the U.S. Department of Labor, is the government entity that oversees workplace safety issues. Its web site has details about OSHA regulations and guidelines, and is a convenient resource for many safety and workplace health issues. It also has a separate small business outreach program.



OSHA

200 Constitution Avenue

Washington, D.C. 20210

202-693-1999

