Evaluate Your Insurance Needs With This Handy Questionnaire

Picking the right kind of insurance is one of the most difficult tasks a small-business owner faces. To make this process easier, answer these ten questions to get an idea of your general insurance needs.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Picking the right kind of insurance is one of the most difficult tasks a small business owner faces. You will need to choose from hundreds of different classes of liability offered by the insurance industry, while selecting policies that fit your budget.

To make this process easier, answer the ten questions below to get an idea of your general insurance needs. You will receive a basic business insurance profile and suggestions based on your responses. Remember that optimal coverage will depend on a number of variables, including your line of work, the size of your business, and your location. Be sure to discuss these factors with your insurance provider.

1.Do you rent or own the commercial building where your business is located?
own
rent
my business is home-based

2.How large is your business?
50 or fewer employees
more than 50 employees

3.Could your business quickly resume operations if a fire, flood, or other disaster destroyed your office?
yes
no

4.Does your business produce or provide a product (something that can be tangibly used or consumed)?
yes
no

5.Do you sell a service or offer some kind of professional consulting?
yes
no

6.Do you have employees (full-time or part-time)?
yes
no

7.Do you regularly hire temporary employees or use the services of independent contractors?
yes
no

8.Do any of your employees regularly handle large amounts of cash (i.e. cashiers, tellers, accountants)?
yes
no

9.Does your company own or lease any vehicles or do your employees drive their own cars in the course of their employment?
yes
no

10.Are you a trustee of any employee benefit plans, such as a pension plan or 401(k)?
yes
no

The views and opinions contained herein are not necessarily those of American Express and are intended as a reference and for informational purposes only. Please contact your attorney, accountant or other business professional for advice specific to your business.

Copyright © 2002 American Express Company. All Rights Reserved.

