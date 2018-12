It resides at the heart of every American business.

September 11, 2002 1 min read

The history of capitalism is a history of freedom. Business should be a liberating experience for all involved, and our greatest businesspeople have understood this. Freedom has been at the heart of the American business experience, starting with Benjamin Franklin and going through the present day. Business is indeed one of the greatest forces for liberation the world has ever known.

