Rumors of Domino's IPO Appear False--for Now

September 9, 2002 1 min read

Louisville, Kentucky--Like clockwork, each time Domino's Pizza posts a positive quarterly report, the rumor mill starts grinding out promises that the Ann Arbor, Michigan, company is going public. According to an early August report, Crain's Detroit Business said that a source close to Domino's said that all the paperwork is ready, and Reuters reported that its sources said a float of the world's second largest pizza company would happen before the end of August.

A week into September, nothing's happened. A possible reason is the upcoming anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, after which, experts predict, IPO activity may pick up. There is a backlog of 59 IPOs failed and waiting, but Domino's is not among them as the company has yet to file its S-1 registration with the SEC. -PizzaMarketplace.com