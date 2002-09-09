Rumors of Domino's IPO Appear False--for Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Louisville, Kentucky--Like clockwork, each time Domino's Pizza posts a positive quarterly report, the rumor mill starts grinding out promises that the Ann Arbor, Michigan, company is going public. According to an early August report, Crain's Detroit Business said that a source close to Domino's said that all the paperwork is ready, and Reuters reported that its sources said a float of the world's second largest pizza company would happen before the end of August.

A week into September, nothing's happened. A possible reason is the upcoming anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, after which, experts predict, IPO activity may pick up. There is a backlog of 59 IPOs failed and waiting, but Domino's is not among them as the company has yet to file its S-1 registration with the SEC. -PizzaMarketplace.com

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur