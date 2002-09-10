McDonald's to Cook with Healthier Oil

September 10, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--Criticized by some nutrition experts for contributing to a surge in obesity in the United States, McDonald's Corp. said it will begin cooking its french fries, Chicken McNuggets, Filet-O-Fish, hash browns and crispy chicken sandwiches in a new oil that reduces trans-fatty acids by 48 percent and saturated fat by 16 percent. Health experts have said that reducing trans-fatty acids and saturated fat, while increasing polyunsaturated fat, can be healthier for the heart. The fries will have the same amount of total fat with polyunsaturated fat rising 167 percent.

McDonald's said it will introduce the new oil at 13,000 domestic restaurants beginning in October and hopes to eventually eliminate all trans-fatty acids in cooking oil. -Reuters