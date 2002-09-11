DQ Extends New Grill & Chill Product Menu to Franchisees

September 11, 2002 1 min read

Minneapolis--Dairy Queen franchisees who cannot afford to renovate their stores into its parent company's new DQ Grill & Chill concept are now able to test some or all of the new items offered by the new quick-casual restaurant chain. The move came after franchisees expressed concerns that the new concept might hurt business at existing "ma-and-pa" stores. The test enhancement provides existing restaurants with an opportunity to benefit from Dairy Queen's inventiveness and to make money year-round rather than just seasonally. -Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal