Ponderosa Franchisee to Beef Up Eateries

September 12, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Plano, Texas--Ponderosa Steakhouse lead franchisee Samir Khouri will begin extensive renovations this fall on his 15 Northeast Ohio Ponderosa eateries as part of the parent company's larger plan to upgrade all 393 of its eateries across the country by 2005. Renovations are expected to cost between $300,000 and $500,000 per location, with some reaching as high as $600,000 due to the amount of work needed.

The Northeast Ohio locations will be transformed into what franchisor Metromedia Restaurant Group is calling its "new west ranch house style" restaurants. -Crain's Cleveland Business