Expansion News--Curves for Women, Contours Express, KFC, Schlotzsky's

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sacramento, California--Women-only fitness center franchise Curves for Women plans to add 20 stores in the Sacramento area over the next 18 months, boosting its total to 50, while rival Contours Express plans to break into the market by opening its first four centers. -Sacramento Business Journal

Louisville, Kentucky--Restaurant operator and franchisor Yum! Brands Inc. plans to open its 700th KFC restaurant in China by mid-September. The fast-food chain opened its first Chinese store in Beijing in 1987, and also recently opened what it says is China's first drive-thru restaurant in that city. -Dow Jones Business News

Austin, Texas--Schlotzsky's Inc. has exercised its option and purchased the contractual rights to its largest area developer territory, an area that covers major markets in Texas and portions of 10 other states. Company officials said that the acquisition of the territory rights, which includes 200 restaurants, and elimination of the related developer service cost is a significant step that opens the way for further development in its home market of Texas and beyond. -Business Wire

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched