Expansion News--Curves for Women, Contours Express, KFC, Schlotzsky's

September 13, 2002

Sacramento, California--Women-only fitness center franchise Curves for Women plans to add 20 stores in the Sacramento area over the next 18 months, boosting its total to 50, while rival Contours Express plans to break into the market by opening its first four centers. -Sacramento Business Journal

Louisville, Kentucky--Restaurant operator and franchisor Yum! Brands Inc. plans to open its 700th KFC restaurant in China by mid-September. The fast-food chain opened its first Chinese store in Beijing in 1987, and also recently opened what it says is China's first drive-thru restaurant in that city. -Dow Jones Business News

Austin, Texas--Schlotzsky's Inc. has exercised its option and purchased the contractual rights to its largest area developer territory, an area that covers major markets in Texas and portions of 10 other states. Company officials said that the acquisition of the territory rights, which includes 200 restaurants, and elimination of the related developer service cost is a significant step that opens the way for further development in its home market of Texas and beyond. -Business Wire