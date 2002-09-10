Let the USPS Pay You Back for Using Their Services

Tell the USPS how their services have helped your business, and win a $10,000 gift card from American Express, a USPS ad appearance, a computer office package and more.
You don't have to be a notorious criminal to have your mug posted in ads in post offices across the country--being a great business owner will do just fine. The USPS's "Real People. Real Success." contest is seeking small-business owners who've used USPS products to help their business grow--and can write a compelling 125-word entry about it.

The grand prize winner will be featured in an upcoming USPS advertising campaign, which will appear in 20,000 post offices in 2003. They'll receive the following prizes:

  • A guest appearance on PBS' "Small Business School";
  • A $10,000 gift card from OPEN: The Small Business Network from American Express;
  • An IBM office computer package, which includes a server, three notebook computers, three desktops and a printer;
  • A 4,000-piece direct mailing from Zairmail; and
  • A one-year subscription to ThinkDirectMarketing.com.

Five first-place winners will also be featured in USPS ads, and will receive a full, online learning subscription from PBS's "Small Business School" Web site; a $2,000 gift card from OPEN: The Small Business Network from American Express; a smaller IBM office computer package; a 4,000-piece direct mailing from Zairmail; and a one-year subscription to ThinkDirectMarketing.com. Fifteen second-place winners will be featured in USPS ads and receive the same subscriptions to PBS's "Small Business School" Web site and ThinkDirectMarketing.com.

To enter the contest, visit http://www.usps.gov/RealSuccess by October 18 and submit your 125-word description of how USPS products--including Priority Mail, Express Mail and other special services--have contributed to your business's success.

