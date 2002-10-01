For the Low, Low Price . . .

Find the perfect franchise for less than $50,000.
This story appears in the October 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If an aspiring actor's dream is to see his name in lights, an aspiring entrepreneur's dream might be to see his business on every street corner. The catch? Achieving that dream can take tons of money, many years and a lot of luck to accomplish. But there is a shortcut to the entrepreneurial big time: buying a low-cost franchise. Tapping into a franchise on the verge of national recognition is a good way to succeed without sapping your financial resources. And in this economy, that matters more than ever.

We've made it easy for you, the wanna-be entrepreneur, to find the right fit. The following franchises in our list have something in common: All offer opportunities with total investments of less than $50,000.

Click here to view our directory of franchises that cost less than $50,000.

This listing is not intended to endorse a particular franchise company. Rather, it should provide you with a starting point in your search for the right franchise--a search that should also include a thorough investigation and analysis of a franchise's UFOC and other literature, visits with existing franchisees, and consultation with an attorney and an accountant. The two cents these professionals and insiders offer can add up to big savings as well as big success.

