Help!

An extended hand grabs customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

From superior customer service are loyal customers often born. Consider Pierre Schwob, who created a classical music haven by heaping personal attention on the visitors to his Web site (www.classicalarchives.com).

As co-chairman and founder of Classical Archives LLC, Schwob knew the site's success would depend on its appeal and friendliness. So Schwob placed a page on the site facilitating friendly link interchanges. He also spends an enormous amount of time assisting people with questions via telephone and e-mail. "I try to be friendly and responsive," says Schwob, 56. "I think that makes an enormous difference."

Now reaching 1 million unique visitors per month, the site boasts free access to more than 19,000 recordings and additional downloading perks for subscribers. Projected 2002 sales are less than $500,000, but Schwob predicts a 100 to 200 percent increase in subscribers, which now number several thousand. With plans to add more content to the site, it's evident Schwob's passion for classical music is music to everyone's ears.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market