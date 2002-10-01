Good Question!

Ask, and the people will read.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What kind of advertising impact can you possibly have when all your budget will allow is an ad the size of a bar of soap? The answer is, plenty-as evidenced by the small-space ad shown here.

Developed for Robert Kotler, MD, a Beverly Hills, California, facial cosmetic surgeon, it relies on two elements: 1) a picture of a patient whose looks belie how old she really is, and 2) a headline that asks you to try guessing her age. Who can resist?

When you find out the answer in the subheadline ("It's 60."), you've got the measure of this doctor's surgery skills within two seconds. The body copy is a testimonial in which the pictured patient talks about doing her homework to find the right specialist, and about how glad she is that "I put my trust, and my face" in Dr. Kotler's hands. "Needless to say," she concludes, "I'm delighted with the result."

This is a very strong ad in a small space. However, coercing squeamish people into a cosmetic surgeon's office is not that easy. Kotler's solution is offering people a free preview of the likely outcome without leaving home. The prospect sends a digital photo, Kotler doctors the image, then sends it back via e-mail. Clever.

What can you take away from this ad's magic to help you develop your own powerful small-space ad? Consider what short, provocative question you can ask browsing readers that will draw them into the ad. If you can combine it with a photo, all the better. Advertising aficionados may remember a vintage campaign of similar approach that literally put its company on the map. It was for a sunglasses company, and it showed a series of famous people wearing the firm's product, combined with the long-running headline: "Who's that behind those Foster Grants?" It demanded that you get the answer, even if you recognized the face, and it etched the brand name into the collective consciousness. For a time, it even found its way into everyday conversation. So what curiosity-arousing question will spark your next ad?

Jerry Fisher is a freelance advertising copywriter and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market