Flash 10/02

What's hot at the California Gift Show

October 1, 2002 1 min read

The overwhelming theme at the recent California Gift Show: national pride. Everywhere you turned, there were American flags, firefighter toys, and red, white and blue. American icons, such as John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe, were popular, as were retro designs in everything from kids' furniture to toys. Also seen:

Micro-pets- mini-dogs and cats that respond to noise commands.

Stick-on 3-D butterflies and fairies