Cut the Cord

October 1, 2002 1 min read

The mobile Airpanel 100 lets you work while you wander. This 10-inch touchscreen LCD combines a mobile CPU, Microsoft Windows CE .NET operating system, and 802.11a wireless to connect with your desktop-from up to 300 feet away. It works in portrait or landscape orientation, and has a built-in microphone/speaker as well as a jack. A USB port and two CompactFlash slots provide expandability. ($1,195 from ViewSonic, www.viewsonic.com, 800-888-8583)