Let's Get Creative

Creativity is what makes the world go round. How do you keep from missing the ride?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It was a dark and stormy night, and Guido was walking his pet aardvark. Ignore me--I'm trying to be creative. I'm under pressure to write a clever introduction for the author of The Rise of the Creative Class (Basic Books). Richard Florida is professor of regional economic development at the Heinz School of Public Policy and Management at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. In his book, he argues that entrepreneurs, artists and other innovators belong to a creative class, and woe to cities that don't recognize it.

What is this creative class, and why should cities pay more attention?

Richard Florida: There are three dimensions to creativity: technological creativity, economic creativity or entrepreneurship and artistic/cultural creativity. You need all three to prosper, and for too long, we've narrowed it down to the first two. If you look at the high-tech meccas-San Francisco; Austin, Texas; Seattle-most have a very dynamic music scene. Obviously, places that can be comfortable homes to musical innovators are going to be comfortable homes for risk-takers [of all kinds].

Different pathway? Such as?

Florida: There's a relationship between entrepreneurs and bohemians, in that most of organized society consider them bad. One woman I quote in the book says, "Now I know I'm an entrepreneur, but before I just thought I was a weird person, an eccentric." I'm not saying that bohemians and entrepreneurs are the same, but that societies open to risk, to entrepreneurship, to new ideas have the same underlying characteristics. Forget your stadiums, forget your downtown malls. You have to build not only a business climate with tax incentives, but also a people climate, which attracts innovative, eccentric and sometimes downright weird people. And those signals say to entrepreneurs "Hey, come on in."

So what can entrepreneurs do to help their city's creative class rise?

Florida: Entrepreneurs can do what I've been doing: working with entrepreneurial groups and technological associations to throw parties, dinners and events where the entrepreneurial, technology, artistic and cultural communities can network. [In Pittsburgh,] it's working-we're realizing we have a lot in common. We're not just a fractured group of interests. We are a social unit, and we want to change society and overcome obstacles. We've got to work together, or we're not going to see the kind of society we really want.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market