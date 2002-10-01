Growth Strategies

Class Act

Congress takes a vote on reforming class-action litigation procedures.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Business advocates hope the U.S. Senate follows the lead of the House and passes a bill restricting class-action litigation. That would be good news for small businesses, which can get sucked into lawsuits just because they're located where lawyers expect to find a sympathetic court.

For some lawyers, filing and trying class-action lawsuits has become a lucrative business. After identifying some consumer problem, typically in an industry that does business nationwide, they shop for a sympathetic venue before sending out notices to people who might have been affected. A class-action lawsuit is easier to win in some states than others, and some counties are known for judges and juries with a penchant for multimillion-dollar judgments. The Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank based in New York City, recently reported that the Madison County courthouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, sees more class-action lawsuits than any other jurisdiction except Los Angeles and Chicago. The county had two filed in 1998, 43 last year, and, if the trend continues, will have 78 this year.

So if the problem is a shampoo that makes heads itch, the lawyers assembling a class-action lawsuit might find a pharmacy in the sympathetic county that sells the shampoo, then scout out a customer who's experienced the itching to become the lead plaintiff. The lawsuit names the local pharmacy as a defendant along with the manufacturer. Once it's too late to move the case, the local pharmacy is dropped from the lawsuit, but by then its owner may have endured a year or more of legal wrangling.

H.R. 2341, passed in March as the Class Action Fairness Act, would make it much easier to move class-action lawsuits. If any of the defendants in an interstate class-action suit live in a different state from any member of the plaintiff group, the suit could be removed to the federal courts. This would discourage venue-shopping and increase the chances that the defendant is the company responsible for the problem, rather than a convenient local retailer

The law would also limit how much of a jury award lawyers could claim. Typically, the lawyers end up with millions of dollars, while each consumer in the suit gets a few dollars or some coupons. For instance, in a recent class-action lawsuit against Blockbuster Video over excessive late fees, eligible customers received certificates worth $9 to $20 in free rentals or nonfood items. The trial lawyers got $9.25 million.

The new law would order that all settlement notices be written in plain English, call for greater court scrutiny of noncash settlements, prohibit settlements that result in a net loss for members of the plaintiff group, and guarantee that all members of the class receive reasonable and proportional payments.

The bill faces a steeper challenge in the Senate, now narrowly controlled by Democrats. But to the extent that class-action lawsuits are being used less to address real problems and more to generate revenue for a few overzealous lawyers, it's time to rein them in.

Steven C. Bahls, dean of Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, teaches entrepreneurship law. Freelance writer Jane Easter Bahls specializes in business and legal topics.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?