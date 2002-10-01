Hot Disks 10/02

Web-based meetings, security for Web surfers and more
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

  • See You in Cyberspace: Web-based meetings will feel like they're face-to-face with MeetingPlace (www.meetingplace.net) from Latitude Communications. Offering integrated voice and Web conferencing, MeetingPlace lets attendees see who's speaking, chat with other attendees and share files. Pricing starts at $150 (all prices street) per user license per month, with volume discounts available.
  • Surf Safely: Software security changes, so make sure your browser has the latest security fixes with the free vulnerability test from Qualys (www.qualys.com). In just a few clicks, this Web service will identify potential problems with your version of Internet Explorer. Available for the Windows version only, Qualys' site leads you directly to patches you need to download in order to keep surfing safely.
Software defects cost the U.S. economy
$59.5
BILLION
per year
SOURCE: U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology
  • Track Your PC: Recover lost or stolen PCs with PC PhoneHome (www.pcphonehome.com). Once installed, PC PhoneHome secretly sends periodic messages with the computer's exact coordinates to an e-mail address you select, and the program can't easily be removed from the hard drive. Pricing starts at $29.95, and an Enterprise version is available for volume purchases.
  • Just Stuff It: Need to compress files to save storage space or send them over the Internet? Don't just Zip 'em-stuff 'em. StuffIt Deluxe from Aladdin Systems (www.aladdinsys.com) makes it easy to compress and encrypt your files, and the latest version, 7.5, offers improved integration with Microsoft's Office applications. Pricing starts at $39.99.

