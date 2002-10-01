Cool Clicks 10/02

A site for PDA addicts; go international with this online database of worldwide companies

October 1, 2002 2 min read

A stroll down PDA lane: Pocket PC? Psion? Why choose when you can have it all at PDAStreet.com? Whether you're already dedicated to a certain system or just starting to comb through the options, PDAStreet.com gives you plenty of news and tools. Carrying the metaphor through, you can branch off to more focused areas like Palm Boulevard, PocketPCcity or RIM Road. There are even resources for Newton (remember that one?) and PocketMail.

The message boards, which are broken down to specific models, are a great place to read up on user opinions or contribute your own. The Bug Report board lets you weigh in on problems and seek solutions. From Clies to eMates to Smartphones, it's all here. Download from the software section as much as your memory can handle and read up on hardware reviews for devices and accessories. PDA owners and entrepreneurs thinking about becoming PDA owners will want to bookmark this handy portal.