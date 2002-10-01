Cool Clicks 10/02

A site for PDA addicts; go international with this online database of worldwide companies
A stroll down PDA lane: Pocket PC? Psion? Why choose when you can have it all at PDAStreet.com? Whether you're already dedicated to a certain system or just starting to comb through the options, PDAStreet.com gives you plenty of news and tools. Carrying the metaphor through, you can branch off to more focused areas like Palm Boulevard, PocketPCcity or RIM Road. There are even resources for Newton (remember that one?) and PocketMail.

The message boards, which are broken down to specific models, are a great place to read up on user opinions or contribute your own. The Bug Report board lets you weigh in on problems and seek solutions. From Clies to eMates to Smartphones, it's all here. Download from the software section as much as your memory can handle and read up on hardware reviews for devices and accessories. PDA owners and entrepreneurs thinking about becoming PDA owners will want to bookmark this handy portal.

The world's in your hands: The next frontier for your U.S. business is the globe. WorldAtOnce.com can help you mine its huge database of international companies for contacts, vendors, partners or potential customers. A whopping 40 million companies in 200 countries fill out the list, but WorldAtOnce.com offers a comprehensive search engine to narrow things down with minimal headaches. Membership plans start at $14.50 per month for 200 records and $45.50 per month for 3,000 records. A pay-as-you-go program will suit entrepreneurs who just want to hunt and peck. Try before you buy with the free trial search.

