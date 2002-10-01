Gear 10/02

The newest handheld goes back to basics; conference calling on a cell phone

October 1, 2002 2 min read

Although it joins a handheld family focused on communications, Treo 90 goes back to the reason why PDAs were invented-to organize. This Palm-compatible is no throwback, though. It innovates with a built-in QWERTY keyboard for thumb typing and a color display that your PIM applications shine through in good light and bad. But Treo 90's Secure Digital/MultiMedia Card slot won't take a communications add-in, though you will get a 10-day lithium-ion battery and a USB HotSync cable-and the usual Handspring sleekness.

Who needs a landline when you have a cell phone that lets you conference call? Motorola's V70 has a 360-degree swiveling, circular display that lets you open the phone and dial with just one hand during on-the-run conferences. Voice activation makes it even easier. V70's always-on Internet connection lets you send SMS text messages to up to 10 people at a time. A cool blue external display allows you to check Caller ID, and you can even change the faceplate ring to match your mood.