Gear 10/02
This story appears in the October 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Treo 90
- Handspring
- (650) 230-5000
- www.handspring.com
- Street price: $299
Although it joins a handheld family focused on communications, Treo 90 goes back to the reason why PDAs were invented-to organize. This Palm-compatible is no throwback, though. It innovates with a built-in QWERTY keyboard for thumb typing and a color display that your PIM applications shine through in good light and bad. But Treo 90's Secure Digital/MultiMedia Card slot won't take a communications add-in, though you will get a 10-day lithium-ion battery and a USB HotSync cable-and the usual Handspring sleekness.
V70
- Motorola
- (800) 331-6456
- www.motorola.com
- Street price: $400
Who needs a landline when you have a cell phone that lets you conference call? Motorola's V70 has a 360-degree swiveling, circular display that lets you open the phone and dial with just one hand during on-the-run conferences. Voice activation makes it even easier. V70's always-on Internet connection lets you send SMS text messages to up to 10 people at a time. A cool blue external display allows you to check Caller ID, and you can even change the faceplate ring to match your mood.
1
BILLION
PCs have been shipped since the '70s. The next billion will sell in just six years.
SOURCE: Gartner Inc.