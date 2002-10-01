Gear 10/02

The newest handheld goes back to basics; conference calling on a cell phone
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Treo 90

Although it joins a handheld family focused on communications, Treo 90 goes back to the reason why PDAs were invented-to organize. This Palm-compatible is no throwback, though. It innovates with a built-in QWERTY keyboard for thumb typing and a color display that your PIM applications shine through in good light and bad. But Treo 90's Secure Digital/MultiMedia Card slot won't take a communications add-in, though you will get a 10-day lithium-ion battery and a USB HotSync cable-and the usual Handspring sleekness.

V70

Who needs a landline when you have a cell phone that lets you conference call? Motorola's V70 has a 360-degree swiveling, circular display that lets you open the phone and dial with just one hand during on-the-run conferences. Voice activation makes it even easier. V70's always-on Internet connection lets you send SMS text messages to up to 10 people at a time. A cool blue external display allows you to check Caller ID, and you can even change the faceplate ring to match your mood.


1
BILLION
PCs have been shipped since the '70s. The next billion will sell in just six years.
SOURCE: Gartner Inc.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market