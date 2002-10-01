What's New 10/02

Can a restaurant that serves healthy food and greasy burgers survive?

While grabbing a hamburger one day, Mark Avila saw other patrons pairing their burgers with smoothies from a nearby juice bar, mixing health food with a great, greasy burger. Why not combine the two concepts into a great, healthy burger?

In 1998, Avila opened his first Topz in Sherman Oaks, California, serving lean beef, turkey and vegetarian burgers. "My goal is for my business to surpass my lifetime and have Topz worldwide," Avila says. Topz began franchising this year.

