Not Playing Around

It's no longer all fun and games in the online video game market--you now have to add profits to the mix.
Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the October 2002 issue of Entrepreneur.

More than 100 million people are expected to play online games by the year 2005. Intrigued? Considering that computer and video games generate billions of dollars in sales every year, there's quite a lot of money that can be made in taking the concept online.

But getting into it--therein lies the challenge. How does an entrepreneur really get a piece of the online video game market? Check out Game Wisdom (www.gamewisdom.com) to start. This educational Web community is a prime place to find everything you'll need if you plan on starting an online video game empire. For a monthly membership fee that ranges from $7.95 to $24.95 (depending on what services you subscribe to), aspiring entrepreneurs can learn every aspect of how to design an online video game, from working with the technology involved to coming up with creative content.

A part of Ultimate Arcade Inc. (www.ultimatearcade.com), Game Wisdom was launched in May of this year by Tina Louise Feldman and Alan Balode to help start-ups break into the growing industry. "People don't realize that making a good online game requires a lot of effort and team cooperation, much like real hard-core video games," says Feldman, senior vice president of licensing and sales at Ultimate Arcade.

The many step-by-step tutorials the company offers let you polish your skills in everything from graphics and animation to sound effects and music. And if you're looking for partners or employees, check out the Talent Search Application. Says Feldman, "If you are at all interested in getting into game development as a career or as a hobby, the time has never been better."

